Cazzu & Young Miko, Peso Pluma & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by new music from Cazzu and Young Miko, Peso Pluma and Blessd, to name a few.

The Argentine singer-songwriter teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko for “Brinca,” and the incendiary pair unleash their inner beast. “Furious, fugitive, bad girl, possessive/ I dedicated ‘Diva’ to her so she can live it alone/ A gangster nena, she’s always screwing with thugs,” spits Cazzu. Meanwhile, Young Miko never lets her guard down as she displays her sly and flirtatious banter.

Also on the list are new collaborations such as Peso Pluma and Blessd‘s “Las Morras,” an attitude-heavy corrido that marks the Colombian artist’s first venture into the regional Mexican space. The track is raw and blunt, led by acoustic guitars, about essentially being on the top of the world.

Additionally, Yahritza y Su Esencia and Grupo Frontera release “Frágil,” a captivating norteño track charged with unanswered questions, soul and emotions. The track is a hard-hitting norteño and cumbia fusion — a sound that’s become signature to Frontera but new for the siblings’ group that’s known for their sad sierreño style. Most notable are the heartfelt lyrics about having a fragile heart and not knowing how to handle a breakup.

