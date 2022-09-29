Carlos Vives and Los Ángeles Azules Put Their Hearts Into ‘Cumbia del Corazón’ Performance At 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

During the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), Colombian artist Carlos Vives joined forces with Mexican act Los Ángeles Azules for a colorful and energetic performance of their latest hit, “Cumbia del Corazón.”

Performed on a retro-inspired stage, similar to that of the song’s music video, Vives and the musicians delivered the song while flanked by pairs of dancers creating the atmosphere of a casual club.

In 2020 Vives was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Hall of Fame, honored for his career as a singer-songwriter and also his career as a host, actor and philanthropist. And prior, in 2014, he accepted the Spirit of Hope award. This year, Nicky Jam and Christina Aguilera will take each trophy home.

Vives has had a busy year of collaborating, from “Cumbia” to his team-up with Camilo on the trop-pop “Baloncito Viejo,” which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart and is from Vives’ May album Cumbiana II. The album is a finalist for tropical album of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, while Vives is a finalist for tropical artist of the year, solo.

As for Los Ángeles Azules, the act is a finalist in the category for tropical artist of the year, duo or group.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards, launched in 1993, annually coincides with the annual Latin Music Week, the largest Latin music industry gathering that this year takes place Sept. 26-Oct. 1 in Miami.

If you missed the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on TV, you’ll still be able to stream the ceremony in full, on demand, via Peacock starting on Friday (Sept. 30). Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month for a full year, or $19.99 for the annual plan.