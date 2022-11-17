Carlos Vives & Camilo Give Special Performance of ‘Baloncito Viejo’ at 2022 Latin Grammys

One of the best performances of the night at Thursday’s (Nov. 17) Latin Grammys included four artists onstage: Carlos Vives, Camilo, best new artist nominee Nicole Zignago and one of the best new artist winners, Silvana Estrada.

The four artists took the stage to sing a gorgeous version of Vives and Camilo’s “Baloncito Viejo.” In a soulful performance that united two generations of musicians, Vives, Camilo, Zignago and Estrada — who shared the best new artist win with Ángela Álvarez — gave the audience a new, more instrumental version of the song that marked Vives’ and Camilo’s first-ever collaboration.

Over the summer, the tropo-pop track peaked at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart and is up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop song at the awards show.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.