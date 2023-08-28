Carlos Vives’ Plans for A Multi-Continent Tour, A Disney+ Series and More

Several highlights mark Carlos Vives’ year-long celebration of his three-decade musical career.

In April, the Colombian superstar released Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, an album that unites the members of his original band — La Provincia — and his longtime accordionist, Egidio Cuadrado, to revisit some of legendary vallenato artist Rafael Escalona’s biggest hits.

In May, Vives launched El Tour de Los 30 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his breakout album, Clásicos de la Provincia. The outing appropriately kicked off at Colombia’s Vallenato Festival in Valledupar (the Colombian city known as the birthplace of the music that defines Vives’ style), then went through South America. A nine-city U.S. run began Aug. 19 in New York and ends Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

“He’s undeniably one of the most beloved artists and influential Latin music figures of our time,” says Nelson Albareda, CEO of Vives’ U.S. tour promoter, Loud and Live. “This tour is particularly special because it pays homage to his incredibly innovative 30-year journey of his unique blend of traditional Colombian rhythms with contemporary sounds, which made him a global ambassador of Colombian music.”

During his U.S. tour, Vives will also play a landmark free show on Oct. 14 at Madrid’s Puerta de Alcalá, where tens of thousands are expected. Vives is inviting some of his many Spanish artist friends to perform with him.

The full-circle moment extends to recordings as well. Later this year, Vives will release an album with remastered versions of hits from 1993’s Clásicos de la Provincia and 2009’s Clásicos de la Provincia II. Singles with Juanes and Ryan Castro will precede the set.

And, ever in love with audiovisual content, Vives can be found on Disney+ starring in the musical comedy series The Low Tone Club, for which he plays, aptly, a music teacher with unconventional methods. He also is taping a docu-film about his life that includes archive and touring material, as well as scripted scenes.

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 26, 2023, issue of Billboard.