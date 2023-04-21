Carin Leon, Alejandra Guzmán & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by new music from Carin Leon, a Feid and Sean Paul team up, Alejandra Guzmán and Carla Morrison, to name a few.

Regional Mexican singer Leon delivers the soulful “Primera Cita” that was born out of an experiment, he told Billboard. “This song a surprise for us since it was an experiment for our Tiny Desk recording — we made a little soul and fused it with regional Mexican to create something exciting.” The track spotlights his soul-deep raspy vocals and his ability to convey feelings through his songs and melodies with more traditional Mexican sounds. If you’re a Carin Leon fan, this will not disappoint.

Additionally, Mexican singer-songwriter Morrison released a powerful track inspired not only by her own life, but it was also written to become the title track for the film “With This Light,” which honors the life of a Honduran community leader who throughout her life, he helped more than 87,000 children escape poverty, by providing them housing, education, and security. “Todo Fue Por Amor” focuses on its message about the healing power of love.

Also on the list are Feid and Sean Paul’s first collaborative effort “Niña Bonita” and Espectro Caudillo’s “4’20’88,” which previews his upcoming album that promises to be an “impactful and thought-provoking exploration of stories shaping Tijuana’s history and identity.”

Vote for your new favorite release below, followed by our weekly New Music Latin playlist:

