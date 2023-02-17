×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Carin Leon Sings a Soulful Cover of Johnny Cash’s ‘Man In Black’: Stream It Here

The country protest song was originally released in 1971.

Carin León
Carin León Tamarindo Rekordsz

Carin León has released his own version of Johnny Cash’s “Man in Black,” available exclusively on Apple Music as part of the Nashville SC official playlist. 

Related

Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman Honors Johnny Cash With a Cover of ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’

In the tribute song — which celebrates the launch of MLS Season Pass and the Nashville Soccer Club kit honoring the life and legacy of Cash — León delivers a soulful rendition of the country folk song originally released in 1971. It starts with León’s crispy, raspy vocals backed by warm guitar riffs and later transforms into a country fusion with Regional Mexican elements. 

“Johnny Cash is an icon within country and American folk music, although his music continues to have a strong influence within music across all genres today,” the artist born Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez said in a press statement. “It’s very important for me to be a part of this very meaningful project and we’re doing things with all of the respect that a figure as important as Mr. Johnny Cash deserves.”

Released over 50 years ago, “Man in Black” — which was a nickname given to Cash for the way he dressed — is a protest song he penned against how poor people were treated by wealthy politicians. “I wear the black for the poor and the beaten down/ Living in the hopeless, hungry side of town/ I wear it for the prisoner who is long paid for his crime/ But is there because he’s a victim of the times,” he chants in the lyrics. 

“This song is a very personal thing, but it’s the way I feel about a lot of things,” Cash expressed when he performed the song for the first time. 

Honoring his legacy, the “Man in Black” kit was inspired by The Backline Supporters Collective (the club’s fans) and created in collaboration with the Johnny Cash Estate, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music. The kit will debut on February 25 on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app. 

Listen to Carin León’s cover of “Man in Black” here.

Carin Leon
Carin Leon Courtesy of Apple Music

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad