Carin Leon Sings a Soulful Cover of Johnny Cash’s ‘Man In Black’: Stream It Here

Carin León has released his own version of Johnny Cash’s “Man in Black,” available exclusively on Apple Music as part of the Nashville SC official playlist.

In the tribute song — which celebrates the launch of MLS Season Pass and the Nashville Soccer Club kit honoring the life and legacy of Cash — León delivers a soulful rendition of the country folk song originally released in 1971. It starts with León’s crispy, raspy vocals backed by warm guitar riffs and later transforms into a country fusion with Regional Mexican elements.

“Johnny Cash is an icon within country and American folk music, although his music continues to have a strong influence within music across all genres today,” the artist born Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez said in a press statement. “It’s very important for me to be a part of this very meaningful project and we’re doing things with all of the respect that a figure as important as Mr. Johnny Cash deserves.”

Released over 50 years ago, “Man in Black” — which was a nickname given to Cash for the way he dressed — is a protest song he penned against how poor people were treated by wealthy politicians. “I wear the black for the poor and the beaten down/ Living in the hopeless, hungry side of town/ I wear it for the prisoner who is long paid for his crime/ But is there because he’s a victim of the times,” he chants in the lyrics.

“This song is a very personal thing, but it’s the way I feel about a lot of things,” Cash expressed when he performed the song for the first time.

Honoring his legacy, the “Man in Black” kit was inspired by The Backline Supporters Collective (the club’s fans) and created in collaboration with the Johnny Cash Estate, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music. The kit will debut on February 25 on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app.

Listen to Carin León’s cover of “Man in Black” here.