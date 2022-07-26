×
All of Carin Leon’s Biggest Regional Mexican Airplay Hits: ‘El Toxico,’ ‘Tu’ & More

The artist has eight entries on the chart, two of which hit No. 1.

Carin Leon
Carin León photographed on Sept. 22, 2021 at the Faena Forum in Miami. Mary Beth Koeth

Happy Birthday, Carin Leon! The Regional Mexican star turned 33 years old Tuesday (July 26) and feels “very happy” to be celebrating another year of life.

“I’m very grateful for all of the blessings that I have received in this past year,” he expressed on Instagram. “A year that if I would’ve told 20-year-old Carincito about, he wouldn’t have believed it.”

The artist, who’s currently making the rounds with his single “No Es Por Aca” and the Mike Bahia-assisted “La Falta,” then thanked his wife, family, friends, team and fans, for “supporting this crazy dreamer.” “Hope this year is just as blessed for me and my people,” he added.

Leon first gained success as the lead vocalist of Grupo Arranke, which he played in for four years. In 2018, he kicked off his solo career and ultimately signed to Tamarindo Rekords. Since, he’s been unstoppable on the Billboard charts with his heartfelt musica Mexicana and exciting collaborations.

In total, he has eight entries on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart, seven of which hit the top 10 and two of which hit No. 1. Below, see the full list:

“Me La Avente” peaked at No. 6 on the chart dated Oct. 26, 2019

“Tu” peaked at No. 4 on the chart dated Sept. 26, 2020

“El Toxico” (with Grupo Firme) peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Sept. 11, 2021

“Como Lo Hice Yo” (with Matisse) peaked at No. 9 on the chart dated Dec. 25, 2021


“Ojos Cerrados” (with Banda MS) peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated March 3, 2022

“Con Un Botecito a Pecho” (with Adriel Favela) peaked at No. 2 on the chart dated May 28, 2022

“La Boda del Huitlacoche” peaked at No. 9 on the chart dated July 16, 2022

