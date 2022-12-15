Cardi B Is Joining Rosalia on a New ‘Despecha’ Remix

Rosalía‘s already certified bop “Despechá” is getting a new version! The Spanish singer-songwriter announced on social media that her Latin Airplay chart-topping track is getting a remix with Cardi B as a featured guest.

The announcement of the song getting a remix was made by Rosalía on Thursday who posted: “MOTOMAMIS, TOMORROW DESPECHÁ REMIX, who do you think it will be with????” A day later, she followed up revealing which artist would join her on the remix.

“Today at midnight with La Cardi,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Cardi B responded with “Uy, bien perra.” The remix will drop on Friday (Dec. 16).

Rosalía unleashed “Despechá” back in July, her first single after releasing her Latin Grammy-winning album Motomami.

Her first mambo ever, the Chris Jedi and Gaby Music-produced track was first teased in the midst of her Motomami World Tour and quickly gained social media virality. “Despechá” is a danceable electro-merengue and mambo fusion about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak. “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she previously said in a statement.

In October, the track scored Rosalía her first No. 1 as a soloist, unaccompanied by any other act, on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart. “Despechá” also helped secure the artist her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart. On Hot Latin Songs, it peaked at No. 7 on the chart dated Oct. 1.

See Rosalia and Cardi B’s tweets about the “Despechá” collab below:

MOTOMAMI$$$$$ MAÑANA DESPECHÁ REMIXXXXXXXXXXXX con quien crees que es????

¿ — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 14, 2022

HOY a las 00:00 con LA CARDIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII @iamcardib ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 15, 2022