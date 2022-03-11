Camilo Delivers Mesmerizing NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Camilo is the latest Latin start to perform a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR where he sang a medley of his hits such as “Índigo,” “La Mitad,” “El Mismo Aire” and “Vida de Rico.”

Wearing an oversized pink shirt and pearl necklaces, the Colombian star performed in the middle of an idyllic setting covered with pink, yellow and white flowers that decorated the entire room.

The singer-songwriter was also accompanied by nine musicians who played a variety of instruments including the ronroco, chekere, bass, cello and trumpet, among others. In the middle of his set, Camilo stopped the music to recite a poem he wrote where he invites his fans to be profound thinkers and look beyond his lyrics. His 15-minute, soothing set was directed by Evaluna Montaner, artist in her own right and Camilo’s wife.

Most recently, Camilo unveiled dates for his upcoming North American trek, which opens Aug. 27 in New York. Dubbed the Camilo Tour, which will be produced by Loud and Live, the 23-day jaunt will follow his 2021 Mis Manos tour, which marked his first-ever trek in the U.S.

The 2022 tour will take the singer-songwriter across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada with stops in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and San Juan. Tickets are now available at CamiloTour2022.com.

“My heart is filled with joy, and I’m so proud of this tour that we’re about to experience,” the Latin Grammy-winning artist said in a statement about his upcoming performances, which include stops in Paris, London, Zurich, Milan and 16 cities in Spain starting June 23. “While I write this, my heart races as I imagine being together again. La Tribu has grown.”

Camilo is currently working on his upcoming album, set to follow his chart-topping Mis Manos, which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart dated March 20, 2021.

Watch Camilo’s Tiny Desk performance below.