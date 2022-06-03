Camilo Postpones Mexico City Date Due to COVID

Colombian star Camilo canceled his sold-out Thursday night (June 2) show in Mexico City’s Arena CDMX after he and several members of his team tested positive for COVID-19. Camilo made the announcement via a video on his social media accounts.

“I’m extremely sad to postpone the show. Playing here filled me with excitement,” he said. “The most important thing is health, but after that the most important thing is to honor this encounter we had planned at the Mexico City Arena.”

Camilo said a new date would be announced in the next day or so and tickets to the previously scheduled date would be honored. In the meantime, until he and his crew test negative, they will remain in Mexico.

To date, that will not affect the scheduling of Camilo’s upcoming shows in Spain, which are set to kick off on June 12 in Pamplona.

Camilo’s Mexico City show was the last of a series of three major Mexico dates that kicked off his “De Adentro Pa Fuera” 2022 international tour. The trek will have him playing Europe through the summer before returning to New York’s Radio City Music Hall August 7.

The singer recently announced that he will drop his third studio album in September via Sony Music Latin and Hecho a Mano. The album will include previously released singles “Indigo” and “Pesadilla” and “Pegao,” which was released last month. “De Adentro Pa’ Fuera is, without a doubt, the title of this chapter of my life,” he said in a statement.

“After the pandemic, I discovered on my first tour that the songs that were born from the inside belong to those who are out there. That encounter changed my life and inspired many ideas that are now part of this album. After being completely hermetic to welcoming our first baby, Indigo, now we pack a suitcase with [new] songs to go around the world and reunite with La Tribu again.”

