Camilo Drops New Punk-Pop Anthem ‘Pesadilla’: Stream It Here

The ever-so chameleonic Colombian artist Camilo goes punk-pop for his new single titled “Pesadilla,” which dropped Tuesday (Dec. 14) alongside a quirky music video.

The track — which at first listen becomes one of those songs that gets stuck in your head thanks to its earworm hook (“Bye bye bye bye”) — follows Camilo’s “Indigo,” a collab with Evaluna — singer-songwriter and also Camilo’s wife — he dropped back in October.

Explore Explore Camilo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Café Tacvba-esque track, penned by Camilo and longtime collaborator Edgar Barrera, takes inspiration from Camilo’s love for Mexican-music influences, which have always played an integral role in his sonority. In “Pesadilla,” Camilo sings about the nightmare of losing one’s partner to a rival. “But not even in my dreams you’ll take her away from me,” he declares in song.

About the music video, directed by Evaluna, who’s expecting the couple’s first baby, Camilo said: “Evaluna and I felt like it couldn’t be a literal portrayal, or aesthetically coherent with everyday occurrences. It needed to be a dreamlike video that highlights our colors as well as Mexico’s, both of which always inspire us.”

Camilo spoke to Billboard during the 2021 Latin Grammys in November, where he won four awards, about his inspiration and how it shapes his identity. “Inspiration is not something you can reach. I think it’s something divine and a gift you receive from above. That’s when one finds their identity,” he said.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter’s Mis Manos, which won the Latin Grammy for best pop vocal album, is now up for best Latin pop album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. He’s up against Pablo Alborán’s Vértigo, Mis Amores by Paula Arenas, Ricardo Arjona’s Hecho A La Antigua, Alex Cuba’s Mendó and Revelación by Selena Gomez.