Camilo’s Most-Watched Music Videos: ‘Tutu,’ ‘Vida de Rico’ & More

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo is celebrating his 28th birthday today (March 16), and Billboard celebrates by highlighting his most-watched music videos on YouTube.

Although he’s yet to enter the coveted YouTube Billion Views Club, Camilo’s on the way with the 2018 Mau y Ricky and Manuel Turizo collaboration “Desconocidos” that put him on the map. The playful music video, which shows all of the artists on a speed date, has accumulated over 830 million views at the time of publishing.

The clip is followed by his Pedro Capo-assisted “Tutu,” at more than 716 million views, “Tattoo (Remix)” with Rauw Alejandro and his feel-good cumbia “Vida de Rico,” both with over 700 million views at the time of publishing. Approaching the half-billion view mark is his collaboration with Ozuna, “Despeinada,” plus “Favorito” and “Por Primera Vez,” his first-ever collaboration with his wife, artist Evaluna Montaner. Each music video counts more than 450 million views.

On Wednesday (March 16), the Latin Grammy-winning star shared various videos on social media, showing fans how he kicked off his birthday: hugging his mother, sharing homemade oatmeal cookies and — in a clip filmed by Evaluna — washing his jeep while listening to Grupo Firme’s music.

Below, watch his most-watched YouTube videos.

“Desconocidos,” Mau y Ricky, Manuel Turizo, Camilo — 830M+ views

“Tutu,” Camilo, Pedro Capó — 716M+ views

“Tattoo (Remix),” Rauw Alejandro & Camilo — 700M+ views

“Vida de Rico,” Camilo — 700M+ views

“Despeinada,” Ozuna X Camilo — 470M+ views

“Favorito,” Camilo — 465M+ views

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — 459M+ views