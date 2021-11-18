Camilo Performs Feel-Good ‘Vida De Rico’ & ‘Kesi’ Medley at 2021 Latin Grammys

Camilo performed his cumbia “Vida de Rico” and champeta-infused “Kesi” at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night (Nov. 18), bringing his feel-good energy to the stage.

The Colombian singer-songwriter was presented by his wife and singer Evaluna Montaner and Latin Grammy-winning artist and his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner. “The next guest is very special to me,” a pregnant Evaluna said. “You have no idea how proud I am,” Ricardo agreed. Camilo then performed “Vida de Rico,” shouted “Que viva Colombia!” and danced barefoot throughout the crowd to “Kesi.”

Camilo, who leads the 2021 awards with 10 nominations, nabbed three of the awards at the early telecast, including best pop song for “Vida de Rico.”

“Inspiration is not something you can reach, I think it’s something divine and a gift you receive from above. That’s when one finds their identity,” he previously told Billboard, referring to the inspiration behind his nominated songs and album, Mis Manos.

“Everything revolves around Evaluna but also the things I’m scared of and dream of,” he elaborated. “With Mis Manos, I learned that my resources and origins were enough. My album is a tribute to my roots.”

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, this year’s Latin Grammys includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards “invites audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.