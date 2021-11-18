Camilo on Being Top 2021 Latin Grammy Nominee: ‘My Resources and Origins Were Enough’ (Watch)

Camilo arrived at the 2021 Latin Grammys rehearsals with a blue balloon in hand to use for breathing exercises. The Colombian singer-songwriter was preparing for the big night, where he leads the list of nominees with 10 nods, including the all-important album, record and song of the year categories.

“Inspiration is not something you can reach. I think it’s something divine and a gift you receive from above. That’s when one finds their identity,” he told Billboard’s Leila Cobo backstage, referring to the inspiration behind his nominated songs and album, Mis Manos.

“Everything revolves around Evaluna but also the things I’m scared of and dream of,” he said of his wife, Evaluna Montaner. “With Mis Manos, I learned that my resources and origins were enough. My album is a tribute to my roots.”

The “Kesi” singer also talked about meeting his favorite singer/songwriter Jorge Drexler in Las Vegas during Latin Grammy week and his upcoming tour in Latin America. Watch the interview above.

The 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards will include a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters, including C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, the three-hour show will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Univision, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.