All of Camilo’s No. 1s on Billboard Latin Airplay Chart

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo has gifted fans with pop anthems since launching his debut album Por Primera Vez in 2020. It was also that year that the Latin Grammy-winning artist placed his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart.

In June of that year, he scored a chart-topping title with “Si Me Dices Que Si,” a collaboration with Reik and Farruko. Since, Camilo has so far placed six other No.1s on the tally.

Most recently, Camilo earned his third straight top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart as his latest full-length set De Adentro Pa Afuera starts at No. 8 on the Sept. 17-dated ranking. The colombiano is also set to be part of Billboard’s Latin Music Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 1) where he’ll sit down for a Q&A and perform for a Billboard En Vivo show on Sept. 27. See more info here.

In celebration of Billboard’s “30 Days of Hispanic Heritage Month” and Camilo’s upcoming participation at Latin Music Week, check out all of the Camilo’s songs to top the chart below:

Reik, Farruko & Camilo, “Si Me Dices Que Si”

This collaboration debuted on the chart on March 14, 2020, it then peaked at No. 1 on June 27 of that year.

Rauw Alejandro & Camilo, “Tattoo”

The first collaboration between the pair, this official remix peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 12, 2020, two months after making its debut on the tally.

“Vida De Rico”

Three months after debuting on the Latin Airplay chart, “Vida de Rico” spent one week atop Jan. 30, 2021.

Ozuna & Camilo, “Despeinada’

Ozuna and Camilo’s first joint effort scored them a No. 1 on the tally early 2021.

“Millones”

The song that opens his Mis Manos set ruled the Latin Airplay chart for one week. It peaked on July 24, 2021.

Carlos Vives & Camilo, “Baloncito Viejo”

Colombian power! Carlos Vives and Camilo’s tropi-pop “Baloncito Viejo” peaked at No. 1 in June.

Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios, “Buenos Días”

The epic team-up between Wisin and Camilo, produced by Los Legendarios, scored all parties a Latin Airplay-topping titled. It peaked at No. 1 in July.