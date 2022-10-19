×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Camilo Documents First-Ever World Tour in HBO Concert Special: Watch

The special, titled 'Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida,' premieres in November via HBO Latino and HBO Max.

Camilo
Camilo performs on stage at Noches del Botanico Festival at Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII on July 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Hunkered down in Bogotá, Colombia during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Camilo was itching to hit the road with his debut studio album, Por Primera Vez. But as soon as the live entertainment industry re-opened, the Colombian singer-songwriter announced his first-ever world tour, kicking off in Spain. 

Explore

Explore

Camilo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Now, his exciting and successful 2021 debut tour makes way to his fandom, La Tribu, worldwide in a new HBO concert special called Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida — slated for a Nov. 18 release — also marking his debut on HBO. 

Related

Lance Bass and Britney Spears

Britney Spears Gets Lance Bass' Stamp of Approval on 'Hold Me Closer'

The documentary, which received its first trailer on Wednesday (Oct. 19), follows Camilo behind the scenes as he prepares for his shows and performs hits from his debut set and sophomore album Mis Manos, such as “Tutu,” “Mareado,” “Bebé,” “Tattoo,” “KESI,” and “Por Primera Vez,” to name a few. The special also features intimate moments alongside his fans and loved ones, including his wife, fellow artist, and director Evaluna Montaner. 

“For six months we toured incredible places that I never imagined I would visit with my music,” Camilo said in a press statement. “We shared the stage with artists who became friends, we met wonderful people from all over the world, and so many incredible things happened that changed our lives forever. I am happy because those moments were all documented and now, thanks to HBO Max, we can share them with La Tribu, who is the force behind my career. It fills me with pride to be able to open this door for them to sing along and relive the tour, and to also meet the people who are with me every day and make it possible for my songs and my music to be our meeting point.” 

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida premieres at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18 via HBO Latino and streamed on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America. 

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad