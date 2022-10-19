Camilo Documents First-Ever World Tour in HBO Concert Special: Watch

Hunkered down in Bogotá, Colombia during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Camilo was itching to hit the road with his debut studio album, Por Primera Vez. But as soon as the live entertainment industry re-opened, the Colombian singer-songwriter announced his first-ever world tour, kicking off in Spain.

Explore Explore Camilo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Now, his exciting and successful 2021 debut tour makes way to his fandom, La Tribu, worldwide in a new HBO concert special called Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida — slated for a Nov. 18 release — also marking his debut on HBO.

The documentary, which received its first trailer on Wednesday (Oct. 19), follows Camilo behind the scenes as he prepares for his shows and performs hits from his debut set and sophomore album Mis Manos, such as “Tutu,” “Mareado,” “Bebé,” “Tattoo,” “KESI,” and “Por Primera Vez,” to name a few. The special also features intimate moments alongside his fans and loved ones, including his wife, fellow artist, and director Evaluna Montaner.

“For six months we toured incredible places that I never imagined I would visit with my music,” Camilo said in a press statement. “We shared the stage with artists who became friends, we met wonderful people from all over the world, and so many incredible things happened that changed our lives forever. I am happy because those moments were all documented and now, thanks to HBO Max, we can share them with La Tribu, who is the force behind my career. It fills me with pride to be able to open this door for them to sing along and relive the tour, and to also meet the people who are with me every day and make it possible for my songs and my music to be our meeting point.”

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida premieres at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18 via HBO Latino and streamed on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.