Camilo & Grupo Firme Gift Fans New Banda Anthem ‘Alaska’: Watch the Music Video

Camilo and Grupo Firme have gifted fans a new banda anthem that, at its core, is a heartbreak song. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion, “Alaska” is the Colombian artist and the Mexican group’s first joint effort.

The track — which really thrives on a play on words à la Camilo — arrived alongside a music video directed by singer-songwriter Evaluna (also Camilo’s wife). In it, Evaluna becomes the designated driver to Camilo and the Firme crew as they sing their sorrows away while taking more than a few tequila shots.

Ahead of the track’s release Thursday (Aug. 18), Camilo expressed gratitude and admiration for the chart-topping band. “We met in a hotel hallway and, since then, told each other we wanted to make music together,” Camilo shared in an Instagram post. “I love beautiful and transparent people like them.” Firme’s frontman Eduin Caz commented, “This song will be a smash hit because it was totally organic and real. We love you and your family.”

“Alaska” — produced and penned by Camilo and Edgar Barrera — marks the sixth single off his highly anticipated third album, De Adentro Pa Afuera, slated for release on September 6.

This is not the first time Camilo has dabbled with regional Mexican music.

In 2021, the Colombian star teamed up with norteño duo Los Dos Carnales for “Tuyo Y Mío,” which is part of his Latin Grammy-winning album Mis Manos. About his love for the genre, Camilo told Billboard at the time, “Regional Mexican music is also very ours as Colombians. I remember my parents would have family gatherings and they’d drink aguardiente with green mango while listening to corridos, rancheras and boleros. So, that sonority has been with me since I was little — it’s not foreign, and it’s a part of my sound.”

