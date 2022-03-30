Camilo Set to Perform in the Metaverse for Virtual Grammy Week on Roblox

Colombian star Camilo is set to perform during the Recording Academy’s Grammy Week on Roblox, which will be held virtually March 30 to April 3.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, whose Mis Manos is nominated for best Latin pop album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, becomes the first Latin act to perform on Roblox, a global platform where “millions of people gather every day to imagine, create and share experiences with each other in immersive, user-generated 3D worlds,” according to a press release.

In addition to Camilo’s performance, the Las Vegas-themed experience, in partnership with Mastercard, will feature avatar meet-and-greets with artists such as Glass Animals, Walker Hayes and Sofia Carson, treasure hunts and virtual merch items (to purchase or win).

“We are thrilled to partner with Roblox for our first-ever official Grammy Week experience in the Metaverse,” Panos A. Panay, co-president of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We are always looking to innovate and reach music lovers wherever they are, and there is no better partner for us to accomplish this than Roblox. Online gaming platforms are quickly becoming one of the most important music discovery channels for tens of millions of fans. As an Academy, it’s our priority to continue broadening where and how our members connect with audiences around the world. Plus, my 8-year-old twin daughters think this is amazing.”

Camilo added: “When Roblox approached me, I immediately got very excited because this was the first time in my life that I would be doing something like this. I’m also grateful that I’ll be able to bring this unique experience to La Tribu, especially during GRAMMY Week. I was already incredibly honored to be one of this year’s nominees, and to perform in a completely new way in the Metaverse, brings it to a whole new level. I can’t wait!”

The virtual experience is officially live on Roblox.com or via the Roblox app, and music fans can participate in the Grammy activations from home. Below, find the Grammy Week on Roblox schedule:

March 30:

Experience goes live

Glass Animals Artist Meet & Greet

Walker Hayes Artist Meet & Greet

March 31:

Poppy Artist Meet & Greet

April 1:

Camilo Performance

Sofia Carson Artist Meet & Greet

April 3:

64th annual Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Grammy Awards premiere ceremony will be streamed live on live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.