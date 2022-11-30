Camilo and Evaluna Montaner Make Sweet Harmony on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: Watch

Riding off the wave of a top-charting album (De Adentro Pa Afuera), Billboard Español cover love, and a handful of Latin Grammy nominations to boot, Camilo arrived on late-night television on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The mustachioed Colombian artist was joined by his wife, Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner, to sing their charming pop duet “Índigo,” which is also, sweetly, the name of their daughter. The performance opened up with its characteristic sunny electric guitar riff, and backed by mid-tempo drumming, but adding more acoustic guitar jangle than the original recorded version.

Camilo arrived barefoot as usual in green boho-styled pants, and Evaluna was clad in a black one-piece with colorful embroidered butterflies. Together, their vocals created beautiful harmony. “How can you dream about someone you have never even met?/ I don’t know if it’s possible, but I’ve been dreaming about you for a long time now,” they sang in Spanish.

“That process of being with Indigo from inside to outside began to generate a bunch of feelings inside me that I didn’t know I had. And seeing them made me immortalize them in songs,” Camilo told Billboard Español in September. “It was a process of, ‘Go downstairs, look at Evaluna’s belly, write a song; go downstairs, look at Evaluna’s belly and play guitar.’ They were some of the prettiest days in my life.”

“Índigo” is the first single from his third album, and the tune premiered in October of last year. Yet there is somewhat of a déjà vu moment going on with the late-night appearance. On Nov. 6, 2021, Camilo and his wife joined the late-night-show stage — but with the other Jimmy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Since then, the track has received many accolades. The pop ballad peaked at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Latin Pop Airplay chart, reached No. 21 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, and No. 16 on Latin Airplay. “Índigo” also won best couple song at Premios Juventud 2022, and was nominated for song of the year at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

With the continued rise of Latin music, more and more Latin music performers are making their way to late-night talk shows. This year, viewers saw Sebastian Yatra and Becky G on Kimmel, as well as Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Maluma, Anitta rock the screen. For the complete list of all the Latin artists on late-night TV in 2021 and 2022, check out this list.

Watch Camilo and Evaluna’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.