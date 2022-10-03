11 Latin Music Couples Who Have Collaborated: Emilia & Duki, Camilo & Evaluna, More

After dating, getting married, and releasing music individually, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner dropped their first-ever collaboration “Por Primera Vez” in 2020, capturing the couple’s heartfelt journey to marriage and sharing many experiences together for the first time. The sweet music video documents the day they tied the knot on February 8 in Miami. Since, the lovebirds have released singles “Favorito,” “Machu Pichu,” and “Índigo.” Needless to say, they are each other’s go-to models in their music videos.

But Camilo and Evaluna’s love story is not the only one that lives in a song.

Argentine couple Emilia Mernes and Duki made their relationship official at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, where they performed their single “Como Si No Importara.” On Valentine’s Day, Duki and Emilia joined forces once again in the infectious reggaeton track “Esto Recién Empieza.”

From Camilo and Evaluna to Emilia and Duki, check out other music Latin couples who have collaborated together in celebration of National Boyfriend Day on Oct. 3.

Jay Wheeler & Zhamira Zambrano

One of Latin music’s newest couples, Jay Wheeler and newcomer Zhamira Zambrano joined forces on their first collaborative effort called “Dicelo,” a heartfelt ballad about missing someone after the end of their relationship. The romantic track is accompanied by a music video featuring both artists.

Nicki Nicole & Trueno

Argentina’s sweethearts, Nicki Nicole and Trueno, first collaborated on the 2020 “Mamichula” produced by Bizarrap. The couple recently dropped “Dangerous,” also at the helm of Biza, with a music video that spotlights real-life, homemade footage of the two rappers in love.

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

Both Camilo and Evaluna have been featured as Billboard’s Latin Artist on the Rise. Though each artist leads their individual career, “Por Primera Vez” marked the first time they collaborated together. In October 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their first child with their feel-good bop “Índigo.”

Greeicy & Mike Bahia

Dating since 2010, Colombian power couple Greeicy and Mike Bahia have collaborated on “Amante,” “Esta Noche,” and “Si Tu Amor No Vuelve,” a reggae version of Binomio De Oro De América’s classic vallenato. Like Camilo and Evaluna, the couple also announced they were going to become parents in “Att: Amor,” released on Dec. 23, 2021.

Duki & Emilia

Lacing Duki’s rap vocals and Emilia’s pop essence, the track is a flirtatious reggaetón single where both artists sing about the beginning of their love story. In the music video, Emilia and Duko share never-before-seen clips of the two on romantic dates.

Jessi Uribe & Paola Jara

In 2019, Colombian artists Uribe and Jara released “Como Si Nada,” flaunting their powerhouse vocals to the beat of Musica Popular Colombiana. Since, the couple has released their collaborative singles “La Conquista” and “La Boda,” a soft bachata narrating their own true love story.

Anuel AA & Yailin La Mas Viral

In March, the couple dropped their first-ever collaboration, titled “Si Tu Me Busca,” which peaked at No. 12 on Billboard‘s Latin Digital Song Sales chart (dated April 16). The couple made their relationship Instagram-official back in January and tied the knot in June.

Rels B & Lali

Though they have yet to collaborate on a track, Spanish rapper Rels B and Argentina pop artist Lali announced they were more than just friends in Rels’ latest single “cómo dormiste?” where he describes their passionate chemistry. The homemade music video, filmed vertically with a cellphone, captures the new Latin power couple enjoying each other’s company.

Guaynaa & Lele Pons

Lele and Guaynaa, who first met in 2019, collaborated for the first time in the summer of 2020, dropping their flirtatious urban track “Se Te Nota.” Three years later, the Puerto Rican singer proposed to the Venezuelan influencer at the 2022 Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium, during Steve Aoki’s set.

Kim Loaiza & JD Pantoja

The Mexican lovebirds, who are married with two children, have collaborated multiple times, including on their singles “Ámandote,” “13•13,” “Bye Bye,” and most recently, “Incondicional.” The influencers-turned-musicians have mainly collaborated to sing about their love story and family.

Beatriz Luengo & Yotuel

Spanish powerhouse Beatriz Luengo and Cuban musician and Orishas member Yotuel, who wed in 2008 and have one child together, have collaborated many times. Luengo best describes their relationship in her Yotuel-assisted track “Como Tu No Hay Dos.”