With a Good Dose of Love and Good Vibes, Camilo Closes 2023 Viña del Mar

Flowers, mustaches, banners, hearts… On his first visit to Chile to close the Viña del Mar International Song Festival on Friday (Feb. 24), Camilo was greeted by the so-called “monster” (audience) at the Quinta Vergara with gifts, cheers and ovations. And they all sang hits including “Kesi,” “Pegao” and “Índigo” at the top of their lungs.

With his characteristic simplicity and good vibes, the Colombian singer-songwriter — dressed in white pants and tank top and barefoot — made the 15,000 spectators dance and jump in the central coastal region of Valparaíso, demonstrating once more why he has conquered a growing “tribe” of international followers. And the audience rewarded him with two Gaviotas (the festival prize), a gold and a silver one.

“Good evening Viña. Good evening Chile. Good evening, tribe,” Camilo said shortly after opening his show. “I have been dreaming of this moment for many years. Since I was little, I saw my favorite concerts by my favorite artists from my house [in Colombia] here, in Viña del Mar”.

Accompanied by his band, Camilo sang more than 15 songs, “Favorito,” “Tutu” and “Vida de Rico” among them. His wife, singer and actress Evaluna Montaner, joined him for “Por Primera Vez” and “Macchu Pichu,” and later appeared again to close the show together with their song “Índigo.”

Before arriving in Viña, Camilo began the second leg of his De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour in Argentina. The tour continues on March 1-2 at the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile and will take him to Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico until the end of May.

Here are some highlights of Camilo’s performance in Viña del Mar, which was livestreamed in the U.S. exclusively on Billboard.com, Billboard‘s YouTube channel and Twitter account.

“La tribu” seizes Quinta Vergara

It may be traditionally known as “el monstruo” (the monster,) but on Friday, during Camilo’s show at the Viña del Mar Festival, the audience at Quinta Vergara was undoubtedly part of “the tribe” — as the Colombian artist refers to his ardent fans. From children to teens, young adults and not so young, the devotion to the singer was felt in the form of mustaches alluding to Camilo’s famous trait (some natural, others fake,) banners with messages of love, stuffed animals, flowers and more. And throughout the concert the audience could be heard singing, from beginning to end, at the top of their lungs.

A poignant message about self worth

In one of his interactions with the Chilean audience, Camilo urged his fans not to waste time trying to be what they are not. “Many want us to look like others,” he said, “that we have the abs of others, certain amounts of followers and likes, as if that would make us more valuable.” You have to be yourself, he stressed. Value who you are and live in the present.

Camilo and Evaluna irradiate pure love

Camilo shines on his own merit every time he goes on stage, but there’s something definitely special when he shares it with wife Evaluna, and Viña del Mar was no exception. The couple delighted the “monster” at Quinta Vergara with their duets “Por Primera Vez” and “Machu Picchu.” Evaluna looked radiant in black top and pants and Camilo gushed: “How beautiful my wife is,” kissing her sweetly. “A round of applause for my guagüita‘s mother,” he added, using the Chilean term for baby in reference to Índigo, their 10-month-old daughter. Later, he invited Evaluna back on stage to receive the golden Gaviota together and close the show, precisely, with the song that bears the name of their “guagua.”