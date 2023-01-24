Camilo & Camila Cabello Ride on Top of an Ambulance in Adorable ‘Ambulancia’ Video

Camilo and Camila Cabello unveiled a music video for their first collaborative effort “Ambulancia” on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Directed by Camilo’s wife and singer/actress Evaluna Montaner, the VHS-inspired clip finds Camilo and Camila riding on top of an ambulance, where they are sitting on a mattress filled with sunflowers. In the background, a green screen shows trippy visuals such as the starry galaxy, a busy highway and crashing ocean waves, to name a few.

The clip comes more than four months after the single dropped Sept. 6, part of Camilo’s De Adentro Pa Afuera album, which debuted at No. 8 on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated Sept. 17.

“I love the song so much,” Cabello told Camilo during an Instagram Live chat Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always wanted to do a song with you. Being on set with you, Evaluna, and Indi (the couple’s baby), and then performing it live together in Los Angeles, for me, was a dream come true.”

The Colombian artist agreed: “I wanted to thank you for opening the door of your heart to do music together and also your fans for allowing me to be a part of their playlist.”

“Ambulancia” is a flirty slow-tempo bachata that narrates the story of a connection that cannot be explained, the one that is pure magic and magnetic. Moreover, it perfectly combines Camilo’s melodic vocals with Camila’s raspy voice. “I had turned off my heart, but when he saw you alone, he decided to turn back on,” she sings in a verse.

