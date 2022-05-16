Camilo Announces Third Studio Album & 2022 Tour: Here’s Everything We Know

Camilo is dropping his third studio album this year, following his debut Por Primera Vez (2020) and Mis Manos (2021), he announced via a press release Monday (May 16).

Coined De Adentro Pa’ Fuera, which loosely translates to “inside out,” the Colombian singer-songwriter is set to drop his next project in September via Sony Music Latin and Hecho a Mano. The album will include previously released singles “Indigo” and “Pesadilla,” with a new track called “Pegao” dropping at noon ET on Thursday, May 19.

“De Adentro Pa’ Fuera is, without a doubt, the title of this chapter of my life,” he said in a statement. “After the pandemic, I discovered on my first tour that the songs that were born from the inside belong to those who are out there. That encounter changed my life and inspired many ideas that are now part of this album. After being completely hermetic to welcoming our first baby, Indigo, now we pack a suitcase with [new] songs to go around the world and reunite with La Tribu again.”

The artist recently shared a snippet of the forthcoming single on Instagram, where he’s seen rocking his newborn baby — whom he shares with his wife, Evaluna Montaner, a singer and actress — to the cumbia-pop rhythm. The pair became first-time parents in April, which served as inspiration for his album.

Camilo’s previous releases, Por Primera Vez and Mis Manos, each debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. In 2021, he won the most awards at the 2021 Latin Grammys, taking home four trophies, including best pop vocal album for Mis Manos.

Additionally, Camilo will kick off his De Adentro Pa’ Fuera tour on May 26, where he will visit fans in the U.S., Mexico, Spain, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Canada. For full information, visit www.camilolatribu.com.