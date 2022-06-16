Camilo Fulfills His Dream With New Alejandro Sanz Collaboration ‘NASA’: Watch

Following his feel-good cumbia villera “Pegao,” Camilo presents his heartwarming “NASA” in collaboration with Alejandro Sanz on Thursday (June 16).

Marking their first collaborative effort, the track fuses a midtempo ballad with flamenco flairs and classical instrumentation. Its lyrics are vulnerable and honest, from a person’s point of view who admits they are wrong and is asking for forgiveness.

“I’m sorry for thinking things that are not/ Is that before you, they turned my heart into sh–/ That’s why I ask your forgiveness/ None of this is your fault/ I don’t want our future or past to destroy it,” they chant in the chorus.

But beyond the romantic collab, “NASA” is a dream come true for the Colombian pop star.

“I have admired you for years,” Camilo told the Spanish crooner in an Instagram video. “I honestly feel in my heart that a cycle has closed. This for me and my family is a dream come true. I’m telling you this not as an artist, but as Camilo.” Camilo even stamped his admiration by showing Sanz a video of when he was 13 years old and performed his songs “Corazon Partio” and “Cuando Nadie Me Ve” in Factor XS.

Grateful for the opportunity, Sanz reacted with: “When there are artists like this, of this caliber, you enjoy it. I want to send a huge kiss to the whole tribu (Camilo’s fandom) because I know you are people with giant hearts.”

Watch the music video for “NASA” below: