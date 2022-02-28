Camilo Announces 2022 North American Tour: ‘My Heart Is Filled With Joy’

Following his 2021 Mis Manos tour, which marked his first-ever trek in the U.S., Camilo has announced a new tour for 2022, unveiling the itinerary for the North American leg, which opens Aug. 27 in New York.

Dubbed the Camilo Tour 2022 and produced by Loud and Live, the 23-date jaunt will take the singer-songwriter across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada with stops in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and San Juan. Pre-sale tickets are now available, and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning March 3 at 10 a.m. local time at CamiloTour2022.com.

“My heart is filled with joy, and I’m so proud of this tour that we’re about to experience,” said Camilo in a statement about his upcoming performances, which include stops in Paris, London, Zurich, Milan and 16 cities in Spain starting June 23. “While I write this, my heart races as I imagine being together again. La Tribu has grown.”

“After collaborating in 2021 on Camilo’s first and successful tour, Mis Manos U.S. Tour, it is an honor to announce his return to the arenas of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada with his Camilo – North American Tour 2022,” Nelson Albareda, ceo of Loud And Live, said in a statement.

Most recently, the “Índigo” singer performed at Premio Lo Nuestro in a star-studded tribute to the late Vicente Fernández. Angela Aguilar, Grupo Firme, Christian Nodal and David Bisbal also performed during the multinational homage. Camilo won three awards during this year’s edition of the awards ceremony. He took home artist of the year, pop and pop/ballad and tropical song of the year.

The 27-year-old artist is set to release “Baloncito Viejo,” a new song in collaboration with Carlos Vives on March 2, and is currently working on his upcoming album. It follows his chart-topping Mis Manos, which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart dated March 20, 2021.