Camila Reunites For First Time In 10 Years at 2023 Premios Juventud

The last time Camila performed together was 10 years ago. Ending a decade-long hiatus, the Mexican trio — comprised of Mario Domm (vocals and piano), Samo Parra (vocals) and Pablo Hurtado (guitar) –reunited to perform “Fugitivos” Thursday (July 20) at Premios Juventud.

Explore Explore Camila See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The set started with the new track, very much inspired by their comeback as a trio. “I’m not scared of a part two, it’s never too late to start again,” Samo and Mario sang passionately. They then transitioned to an anthem, “Mientas,” for which they were joined by the crowd who was eager to sing along with them. They ended with the chorus of another classic, “Todo Cambió.”

The reunion of these voices was a special moment during the awards ceremony. Camila was once a chart-topping trio known for striking pop ballads such as “Mientes” and “Aléjate De Mí.” The trio also won several Latin Grammys and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Camila became a duo in 2013 after Samo departed to pursue a solo career. As a duo, Domm and Hurtado released the album Elypse in 2014, while Samo debuted as a soloist and put out two albums: Inevitable (2013) and Eterno (2017), as well as the live set Me Quito El Sombrero (2015).

Premios Juventud, which was televised live on Univision, celebrates its 20th anniversary from the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically). Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs debuts 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as best song for my ex, best urban track and best urban mix, among others.

Additionally, this year, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award, joining past honorees that include Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.