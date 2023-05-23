Reunited Mexican Pop Trio Camila Ends Decadelong Hiatus With New Music & Live Shows

The lyrics of “Fugitivos,” Mexican trio Camila’s first single in a decade, describe the feeling of its reunited members. “It’s never too late for a new beginning,” says the powerful ballad, serving as a reintroduction of Mario Domm (vocals and piano), Samo Parra (vocals) and Pablo Hurtado (guitar) in the trio’s second wind since they reunited back in January.

The reunion of these voices — which in the past filled the Foro Sol in Mexico City and won several Latin Grammys and Billboard Latin Music Awards with songs like “Mientes” and “Aléjate De Mí” — arrives two decades after their foundation, and ten years after they went on a hiatus.

“I sent a message to Samo and he answered the way he is. As soon as I saw his reply, I knew that this was going to happen, that we would be together again,” Domm recalls tearfully in an exclusive interview with Billboard Español.

Camila became a duo in 2013 after Samo departed to pursue a solo career after strenuous tours, four studio albums, and the recognition by the music industry as one of the most successful projects of the ’00s. Under the new format, Domm and Hurtado released the album Elypse in 2014, while Samo debuted as a soloist and put out two albums, Inevitable (2013) and Eterno (2017), as well as the live set Me Quito El Sombrero (2015).

But the real magic happens when the three of them are together, regardless of the potential they each have as musicians: Domm is one of the most celebrated Latin songwriters of his generation, with songs recorded by stars like Alejandra Guzmán, Thalia and Paulina Rubio; Samo’s voice stands out for its elegance, and Hurtado’s guitar adds a touch of rock to Camila’s musical offerings.

And fans seem happy and eager to have them back. Released on March 31 through Sony Music Latin, “Fugitivos” put the Mexican trio back in the top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay, jumping 23-9 on the April 22 chart. It is currently on its second week at No. 5 — Camila’s first top 10 since 2014 and also its first since Samo’s return.

“There have been moments by ourselves, separately, that have made us grow as artists and as human beings,” Samo says, adding that “now that it’s happening … it was a process of recognizing each other all over again.”

In total, Camila has amassed 14 top 10s (three of those hitting No. 1) among its 19 Latin Pop Airplay career entries, dating back to its first, the No. 8 high “Abrázame” in 2006. The Mexicans charted their first No. 1 hit with “Mientes,” which topped the ranking for 10 consecutive weeks in February-May 2010.

Their return comes as regional Mexican music and reggaetón have taken the world by storm with millions of views on YouTube, record numbers on Spotify and No. 1s on the Billboard charts, thanks to superstars like Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Peso Pluma and Karol G. But the trio doesn’t feel pressure and opts to flow with its own style.

“It’s very encouraging for us that the music now ruling is the regional Mexican, the urbano music, not necessarily the pop-rock ballads to which we belong. But there’s a fact I wish to underscore: Watching a Mexican band at the world’s top was unthinkable years ago. Music no longer has borders, it has become globalized,” says Hurtado.

Mario Domm says that “Fugitivos” is the first of other singles Camila plans to release, all part of a new album that would drop later this year.

While that happens, the band has announced three concerts in Mexico to celebrate their return to the stage, starting Oct. 14 at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, and following Oct. 15 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City and Dec. 1 at the Arena Monterrey, in the northern Mexican city.

“With the people’s energy, I feel that this is where we’re going to break,” Domm adds. “That’s where the best part of this all will begin.”