Camila Cabello Heats the White House With ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ Performance: Watch

Dressed in all-red, complete with arm-length red leather gloves, Cabello stopped by for a sultry performance of "I'll Be Home For Christmas."

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Mariah is the Queen, and Ariana the Princess of Christmas. Just maybe, Camila Cabello is the Lady of the Holidays.

The “Havana” singer brought some Latin spirit to the halls of power Tuesday night (Dec. 21), for In Performance at the White House.

Dressed in all-red, complete with arm-length red leather gloves, Cabello stopped by for a sultry performance of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” backed with Mariachi Herencia de Mexico.

The annual special beamed out on PBS with performances by Andrea Bocelli, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and others.

Jennifer Garner hosted the hour-long show, produced by WETA Washington, D.C., the flagship public broadcaster in the capital, in association with Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc.

Watch here and below.

 

