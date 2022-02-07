Camila Cabello Hints at New Bilingual Song With Lip-Synching Video

Is Camila Cabello hinting at new music? More specifically, a new bilingual song?

Fans seem to think so and already approve of the track, replying to her social media post with, “It is a bop I am already obsessed.” In the short teaser posted on Sunday (Feb. 6), the singer-songwriter recorded herself in a car lip-synching to the new song’s lyrics, “Asi es la vida si, and that’s just life, baby.”

The 24-year-old didn’t add any details or caption to her post, but if released, it would follow “Don’t Go Yet” and “Oh Na Na,” the lead singles released ahead of her upcoming third solo studio album titled Familia. Additionally, the chart-topping artist — who hasn’t announced release date for her new album — teased the set posting on Instagram stories about her album’s thank yous.

About the album, she previously told Billboard: “This album to me means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own. It’s more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means. Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships. My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my partner…it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.”

While the teaser is a short eight seconds, the tropical-tinged pop track is in tune with Cabello’s Latin influences, which she’s incorporated in her music. “Growing up, my family listened to a lot of Latin music, so a lot of salsa, Celia Cruz’s ‘La Vida Es Un Carnaval,’ a lot of Latin songs,” Cabello said in an earlier interview with Billboard. “My first memories of dancing were watching High School Musical and The Cheetah Girls and group ensemble moments trying to learn the dance. I remember trying to learn the Soulja Boy and the Dougie, and it’s such a bonding thing for people to be able to dance together. It’s so connecting.”

