Camila Cabello to Receive Special Award at Premios Juventud & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

A Bromance That Endures

After a nearly 10-month hiatus from social media, J Balvin is back in the game. The Colombian artist is not only making the rounds with his comeback single “En Alta” with newcomers Quevedo, Yovngchimi, and Omar Courtz—a trap song about keeping a positive mindset—but he’s also hitting the stage and reuniting with colleagues.

This week, Balvin performed a show at Ibiza, where, to everyone’s surprise, he was joined on stage by Maluma to sing their 2019 collaborative effort “Que Pena.” “It’s been more than 10 years without sharing a stage,” Balvin expressed on Instagram. “It’s such an honor seeing the big artist you’ve become and even bigger, the person you are. And see how sexy we are, jejeje.”

Road to Premios Juventud

This week, Univision unveiled a new wave of performers that will take center stage at the 2023 Premios Juventud, set for July 20. Confirmed acts (so far) are: Camilo, Carin Leon, Danna Paola, Denise Rosenthal, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Fernando Villalona, Ilegales, Jandy Ventura, Los Hermanos Rosario, Pavel Núñez, Sofia Reyes, and Toño Rosario.

Additionally, Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award at the awards 20th anniversary for her commitment to the betterment of youth around the world. “I am honored and incredibly excited to receive this esteemed recognition. I can’t wait to see you all on July 20th for an unforgettable show,” she expressed in a press statement. Cabello now joins past “Agent of Change” honorees including Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.

Sebastian Yatra & Lang Lang

One of Sebastian Yatra’s dreams came true this week after the Colombian star was invited by renowned pianist Lang Lang to perform a very special rendition of the Oscar-nominated hit, “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto. “What a great privilege it was to sing beside you my friend, please keep inspiring us with your work and magic!! Next time we’ll play it in China!!” Yatra expressed on Instagram. “It was my great pleasure to perform with you and I cannot wait for our next performance together,” Lang Lang responded in the comments. The two artists performed at the National Auditorium in Madrid as part of Lang Lang’s The Disney Book in concert.

Peso Pluma’s Billboard Domination

Peso Pluma is making Billboard history with his third studio album Génesis, which skyrocketed to No. 1 (from No. 35) on the Top Latin Albums chart (dated July 8) after its first full tracking week, and also jumped 10-1 on Regional Mexican Albums. The 14-track set also reached No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Billboard also reported this week that 10 of the album’s songs debuted on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including “Luna,” with Junior H, leading the new arrivals at No. 5, with 13 million official on-demand streams earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 29, according to Luminate.

Young Miko Takes Over Puerto Rico

At the beginning of this week, Young Miko performed her first-ever concert in Puerto Rico with a sold-out show at the Anfiteatro Tito Puente venue. The rising Puerto Rican rapper, and Billboard’s Latin Artist on the Rise, not only performed her viral hits such as “Riri” and “Lisa,” but she also counted with the support of special guests including Yandel, Jowell & Randy, Omar Courtz, and PJ Sin Suela, to name a few. “I’m never going to get over what we lived together, Puerto Rico,” the artist expressed on Instagram. “My first concert and it was a f*****g dream.” “I can’t thank you enough for the energy and vibes you greeted me with and for kicking with me to the end without ever letting it down! […] This is just the beginning, with God ahead here we will be together until the end,” she continued. See photos of her big night below: