Camila Cabello Teams Up With Maria Becerra for Galactic ‘Hasta Los Dientes’ Music Video

Camila Cabello is continuing the vibrant visual themes of her newest album, Familia, with the release of the intergalactic “Hasta Los Dientes” music video on Friday (May 13).

The clip finds Cabello and her musical collaborator Maria Becerra in colorful outfits and wigs, filming a performance of the song on set aboard a spaceship. The duo trade verses, delving into groovy choreography with their space disco-dressed dancers. “Cuando tú me besas la depre me da / Saber que has besado así a otra más / No te quiero compartir, te quiero solo pa mí / Me entiendes?,” they sing in the chorus, mourning a lover’s romantic past and wanting them all to themselves.

The video ends with a live audience and a TV crew applauding the musical duo, as the Cuban-Mexican superstar and Argentinian singer take a bow and walk hand-in-hand off the set.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cabello discussed weaving elements of her Latin culture into her new music and into every aspect of her life. “I love where I come from,” she said. “I love my culture. It brings me so much joy. I think it’s so incredible. I love Latin music, I love Latin culture. I think we’re just amazing as a community. Our music, our food, our people…so many things. I’m so proud, and that pride and love for it naturally spills into everything. Especially as I get older, I’m always trying to get closer to that for my own soul.”

Watch the “Hasta Los Dientes” music video below.