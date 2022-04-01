Camila Cabello Posts ‘Familia’ Tracklist, Including Ed Sheeran, Willow, Yotuel, Maria Becerra Collabs

We’ve heard “Bam Bam” with her pal Ed Sheeran so far, but Camila Cabello revealed who else has a seat at the table on the singer’s upcoming third studio album, Familia. According to a track list Camila dropped on Thursday (March 31), the collection — due out on April 8 — will also feature collabs with Willow (“Psychofreak”), Maria Becerra (“Hasta Los Dientes”) and Yotuel (“Lola”).

The 25-year-old singer previewed two more songs from the 12-track album earlier this week via a 43-second video on Monday for a song with the lyrics “Hate it when you shut me out/ Acting like it’s your $h*t to figure out.” The moody track preview was followed by another video on Tuesday of a seemingly acoustic guitar-driven ballad, which repeatedly features the lyrics “Everyone at this party isn’t you.”

The snippets came ahead of Cabello’s anticipated “Familia: Welcome to the Family” concert, which will take place live on her TikTok 7 p.m ET on April 7. The streaming event will preview more songs from the album; the program has been described in a release as an “immersive and inventive music experience.”

Speaking with Billboard News in November about the forthcoming album release, Cabello said Familia “means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own.” She continued, “It’s more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means. Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my partner … it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.”

Also on Tuesday, Camila performed alongside Sheeran for ITV’s Concert For Ukraine. The two-hour benefit show took place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, and was a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, who have been displaced after Russia’s all-out assault on the nation. (You can stream the concert on YouTube.)

Following her April TikTok concert and the release of her new album, she will be appearing on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest for the April 9 episode, which actor Jake Gyllenhaal will be hosting.

Check out the full track list below.