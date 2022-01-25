Calibre 50 Is Looking for a New Singer After Eden Muñoz’s Exit: Here’s How to Audition

(L-R) Erick García, Alejandro Gaxiola, Edén Muñoz and Armando Ramos of Calibre 50 attend the gift lounge during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Nov. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Calibre 50 is looking for a new singer following frontman and accordionist Edén Muñoz’s departure from the group, Billboard can exclusively announce.

On Monday (Jan. 24), it was revealed that Muñoz exited the norteño band after 12 years to launch his solo career via a record and management deal with Sergio Lizárraga’s label Lizos Music (home to Banda MS and Natalia Jimenez). Now, the Sinaloa-based band — which holds the record for the most No. 1s on the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay chart — is in the search of the next member to join Armando Ramos, Alejandro Gaxiola, and Erick García.

Related Edén Muñoz Is Leaving Calibre 50 to Launch a Solo Career

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Calibre 50 Eden Munoz See latest videos, charts and news

Coinciding with the group’s 12th anniversary, the group has launched the #YoSoyCalibre50 auditions for all aspiring artists. Participants must be 18 years or older and are required to submit a video singing “Corrido de Juanito” or “Contigo” to the email yosoycalibre50@andaluzmusic.com. After the video submissions are reviewed, organizers will select fitting candidates for an in-person audition.

“We are celebrating 12 years of great success. A story is always written with different chapters so today we begin to write our next chapter,” Jesus Tirado, president of Andaluz Music, tells Billboard. “We are grateful to God for so many blessings, and to the public for all their support and unconditional love. We are sure that the story continues because the union and respect in our company are what has led us to be what we are today.”

Calibre 50, which was founded by Muñoz in 2010, is known for hits such as “El Inmigrante,” “A La Antiguita” and their cover of Marco Antonio Solis’ “Si Te Pudiera Mentir,” which scored the group its 21st leader on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. They have also placed seven No. 1 albums on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.