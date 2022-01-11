Dominican Newcomer Calacote Signs Universal Music Publishing Deal

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with rising artist Calacote (real name: Luca Newton), Billboard can announce today (Jan. 11).

The ambitious 22-year-old singer-songwriter, who was born in North Carolina and is of Dominican and French descent, hopes to revolutionize the Dembow movement with his Caribeño and European roots, and trilingual lyrics.

Through his new deal, Calacote will be given the opportunity to collaborate with many of UMPG’s composers in English, Spanish, and French.

“Calacote represents a new sound within the Latin urban community,” Alexandra Lioutikoff, president of US Latin and Latin America at UMPG, said in a statement. “UMPG is thrilled to sign a multilingual talent like him with truly global potential as both a songwriter and an artist.”

Ana Rosa Santiago, vice president of Latin Music at UMPG, added that the newcomer is “energetic, versatile and a fresh new prospect in Latin Music.”

Calacote, who unearthed his talent and passion for composing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, moved from Canada to Miami for a shot in the music industry. He was discovered by the award-winning Latin hitmaker Maffio, and later signed to his label Alkatraks Music Group in 2021. The artist’s proposal is a “unique and unheard of” musical mixture full of witty hooks and experimental fusions with Dominican dembow always at the forefront.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the amazing team at UMPG,” Calacote noted. “This marks an exciting chapter in my career, and I am excited to have the opportunity to collaborate creatively with UMPG’s writers in the U.S. and abroad as well to develop commercially with Alexandra’s and Ana Rosa’s input. I know we will achieve great things together.”

“Alexandra and Ana Rosa understand our vision and we are excited to be collaborating with them and the entire UMPG global team on the development of Calacote’s career,” said Maffio.

On Jan. 14, Calacote will release his third single “Intercambio” in collaboration with Venezuelan rapper and Latin Grammy nominee Akapellah. The single follows his debut track “Azafata” and his Kiko el Crazy-assisted “Bruja.” His debut album is slated to be released in the second quarter of 2022.