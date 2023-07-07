C. Tangana, Greeicy & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from C. Tangana, Nicole Zignago and Ivonne Galáz, to name a few.

The list of new releases includes C. Tangana’s euphoric “Oliveira Dos Cen Anos.” The anthem opens with a powerful chorus, the numerous voices gently crescendo toward trance-inducing effects, courtesy of Coral Casablanca … and then it transitions into a frenzy. “With seemingly out-of-body chanting, ritualistic percussion and twinkling strings to end it, the Madrileño manages to invigorate the listener,” writes Billboard Español‘s Isabela Raygoza. With “Oliveira,” the Spanish star pays tribute to Celta de Vigo’s 100th anniversary this August, joining the “centenary club” of Spanish soccer.

We also highlight Greeicy’s new collab with Danny Ocean, “ZHA.” With hard-thumping beats and sultry electro-urban fusions, the track references a sensual connection between two people whose bodies want “zha, zha, zha.” “I know you have a super power/ You can tell that you know how to move/ Come get close to my body to see,” kicks off Danny Ocean in a raspy tone. “Your body and mine, it’s so good, I don’t want it to stop,” Greeicy responds.

“ZHA” is the third chapter of Yeliana, a set Greeicy began working on during her pregnancy, and follows chapter one with singles “Que Me Quiera” and “Lokita,” and chapter two with singles “I Try for You” and “Química.”

Last week, Shakira and Manuel Turizo’s “Copa Vacía” won the reader poll with more than 50 percent of the votes. Who should win this week? Vote below!