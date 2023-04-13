Bratty on Making Her Coachella Debut: ‘I’ll Fulfill the American Dream’

Bratty will make her Coachella debut this weekend, also marking her first visit to the United States. In addition, she will be the only Mexican-born act to participate in the famed California festival this year (next to Mexican-American artists Becky G, DannyLux, and Conexión Divina), all of which will make the experience three times as special for her.

“I will fulfill the American dream!” she tells Billboard Español, smiling, in a video conference interview. “I feel very lucky that the festival organization noticed me.”

The 22-year-old artist is headed to the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif., with her latest musical work, Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP (Universal Music), with which she seeks to woo new audiences. The five-track set includes the single “Continental,” a melodious indie-pop ballad with Nsqk and Mené (two emerging talents from the northern city of Monterrey) in which she speaks of falling in love and the first weeks of courtship.

Before Coachella — which will take place on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23 — the first big festival in which she participated was Vive Latino 2020 in Mexico City, shortly before COVID-19 spread and the entire world went into lockdown. Now, the challenge for the artist born Jenny Juárez will be greater when performing before a mostly Anglo audience, even if Latin superstar Bad Bunny is the headliner.

“The achievement of getting to Coachella is 50% the product of my team’s work, of the GTS (Global Talent Services) agency, where there are also other alternative artists like Ed Maverick, and also the trajectory of my project, pretty unconventional, and with a view to a more global audience,” says Bratty.

The Culiacán, Sinaloa, native says she has been working on the show that she will present at Coachella for several weeks, where the main challenge will be to capture the attention of the audience and make them stay to listen to her music in the midst of multiple stages and a rich sound offer.

“I always wanted to go, to know the influences of what my music is. I think California, Los Angeles and obviously Coachella are great references for musicians who have come out, who have been part of history, both the most famous and the smaller ones, where there are super interesting projects that have influenced me, and [with which] I am now very happy to be together,” she adds.

Active in the music scene since 2018, Bratty made her debut that year with the EP Todo Está Cambiando, and the following year she released the song “Ropa de Bazar” with fellow emerging Mexican talent Ed Maverick. In 2019, she released her first album, Delusion, followed by tdbn in 2021.

This year, she was featured on Billboard’s On the Radar for her “seductive, whimsical quality” and “knack for kitschy songwriting.” She now hopes to be able to release a third studio album and expand her global reach after her stint at Coachella. “Three is my lucky number,” she says, “so hopefully it will be dropping this year.”