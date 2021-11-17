Boza Reflects on His First Latin Grammys: ‘I Never Thought I Would Get Nominated’

Hailing from Panama, Boza arrived in Las Vegas with the hopes of nabbing his first-ever Latin Grammy. The former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise is up for the coveted best new artist award against Paloma Mami, Maria Becerra and Bizarrap, to name a few.

“I try not to think about that,” he tells Billboard during rehearsals on Wednesday (Nov. 17), referring to how he plans to celebrate if he walks away with a golden gramophone. “Personally and professionally, being nominated at the industry’s biggest event is an achievement. It could be one nomination, but for me, it’s like a million.”

In 2019, the newcomer signed with Sony Music Central America after meeting his manager and award-winning producer, composer and arranger Alberto Gaitan. His breakthrough hit came in the midst of the global pandemic with “Hecha Pa’ Mi,” an infectious and edgy dancehall track that went viral on TikTok and entered Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and Global and Global Excl. U.S. charts in 2020.

He never thought he would earn recognition from the Latin Recording Academy so early in his career.

“When I began to mature, things began to happen. There were ups and downs in my career in Panama. Getting here has been a process,” he said. “I never thought I would get nominated for a Latin Grammy, but it’s beautiful to live this experience.”

Up next, the Panamanian artist unveiled that he has already finalized his next studio album, set for January release, which will demonstrate “my essence and who I am.”