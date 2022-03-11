Boza Breaks Down 5 Ultra-Personal Tracks From New ‘Bucle’ Album

Panama-born Boza (real name: Humberto Ceballo Boza) has released his highly awaited sophomore album Bucle (Sony Music Latin), home to 13 tracks, including the previously released bangers “Ella” and “En La Luna.”

Produced by his longtime producer Faster (real name: Irving Quintero) in collaboration with John el Diver and Rike Music, Bucle best captures Boza’s refreshing musical style that meshes Panamanian plena with other rhythmic urban notes. The lyrics, all penned by the artist alongside his producer and Andrés Castro, reflect a personal side of Boza: the romantic, the dreamer, the trend-setter.

Explore Explore Boza See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re evolving and getting noticed,” he previously told Billboard. “Sech did his labor to make a name [for Panama] in the industry. My role is to make sure it stays firm. Taking my flag with me wherever I go is like taking the entire country, and that makes me proud.”

In 2019, the newcomer signed with Sony Music Central America, after meeting his manager and award-winning producer, composer and arranger Alberto Gaitan. His breakthrough hit came in the midst of the global pandemic with “Hecha Pa’ Mi,” an infectious and edgy dancehall track that went viral on TikTok and entered Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs, Global and Global Excl. U.S. charts in 2020.

Below, Boza breaks down five personal tracks on Bucle.

“Dale”

“I was inspired by something that actually happened to me. It turns out that a lot of people spoke badly about me to the girl I was dating and she became very jealous and very toxic. Definitely, with a relationship like this, I can’t flow because she felt like she owned me.”

“Tick Tock”

When I heard the beat of the song, not only did I think of the social media platform but also the clock sound. I was very inspired by everything that is happening today with social media and its reach worldwide. I’m in Panama but I am connected with my fans in Spain, for example. Likewise, I got inspired by the challenges, the dances, and how TikTok is a platform that never sleeps. I focused on the young ladies who stop time to create their content, and I am sure they will like it because of the refreshing sound.”

“San Andrés”

“This is my favorite song on the album. I wrote it around 3 or 4 in the morning in a moment of insomnia. It’s a song that came from my soul and represents how I felt at that moment. Writing is the best way to express my feelings. After writing it, I was able to sleep fine because I expressed my emotions. I opened up and let people discover a new side of Boza.”

“Haciendo El Amor”

“For this song, I was inspired by a relationship I had a while ago when I was very young and I was with a woman older than me. Many people talked bad about her, but with me she was different. I always gave her respect and value without caring what others said since I knew her too much. Everything I wanted with her I left in that song.”

“Millionaire”

“It’s a song that I want the audience to listen to and make their own decision. It’s a song that I made with that vibe with which I arrive at my neighborhood, the party, the rumba, showing that I don’t care what they think of me: it’s all me in that song.”