‘BOSÉ’ Biopic Series Casts Its Miguel Bosé: Here’s Who’ll Portray the Spanish Artist

Actors José Pastor and Iván Sánchez are set to take on the role of Miguel Bosé in the upcoming BOSÉ biopic series, which will stream on Paramount+.

The original six-episode series, currently filming in Miami and Spain, will be based on the life of the chart-topping Spanish singer-songwriter, and is produced by VIS in collaboration with Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia), Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock.

Spanish actor Sánchez, known for his breakout role in La Reina del Sur, will play Bosé in his older years. Meanwhile, newcomer Pastor — also from Spain and who has worked in musicals such as La Bella y la Bestia and Peter Pan — will portray the “Amante Bandido” singer in his younger years.

Ivan Sanchez Antonio Terron

According to the series’ official description, the biopic will be “a rare piece of art in and of itself, transporting viewers to different parts of the singer-songwriter’s career that began in the late 1970s, revealing the stories behind the inspiration, composition, and recording of some of his most iconic works and how this success affected his personal life.” The release also noted that the series will “reveal unknown secrets, give us an inside look at his circle of friends, demonstrate the extraordinary relationship between Miguel and his parents.”

A force in Latin pop, Bosé — who in 2013 was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy and boasts of a career that spans more than four decades — has placed five top 10 albums on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart, including the star-studded duets album Papito, which peaked at No. 2 on the tally (dated April 7, 2007).

As an agent of change through his foundation Paz Sin Fronteras (Peace Without Borders), he fights for the right for all people to live in peace, and he’s also helped raise funds for the foundation Fight Against AIDS.

BOSÉ is slated to premiere later this year.