Best Quotes From BMI’s ‘How I Wrote That Song’ Panel at Latin Music Week 2022

The first day of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week kicked off with a bang. One of the first panels that took place Monday (Sept. 26) at Miami’s Faena Forum was the “How I Wrote That Song” — presented by BMI — which featured producers Dímelo Flow, Kuinvi, Sky Rompiendo, Cris Chill and Foreign Teck.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dimelo Flow Kuinvi See latest videos, charts and news

Moderated by BMI’s vp of creative, Latin Jesús González, the 30-minute conversation ranged from the hitmakers’ humble beginnings to producing for today’s biggest stars in Latin music — such as Rosalía, Feid, Sech and Becky G — and closed with advice from all five panelists for the new generation of producers and songwriters.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Latin Music Week will take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 with star-studded panels. Additionally, a lineup of events that includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood.

Below, five standout quotes from the panel “How I Wrote That Song.”

Cris Chill:

“I come from a musical family so my connection and interest in music was really natural,” Cris, who’s produced and written songs for artists such as Kali Uchis, says about her interest in music. “By age 14, I felt the need to start writing, and the first few songs I wrote were really bad but that’s how I started. And since, I have always been writing, that’s what I gravitate toward.”

Dímelo Flow:

“Never stop dreaming,” shares hitmaker Dímelo Flow, who’s worked with artist such as J Balvin, Justin Quiles and Sech. “Don’t have excuses, ever. Believe in God, pray and work hard for your dreams.”

Kuinvi:

“Realizing that making music was what I was made for wasn’t that difficult for me. I was singing before I could even talk. So, it just made sense for me to start writing when I was really little,” says Kuinvi, who wrote and produced songs for Becky G’s new album, Esquemas.

Sky Rompiendo:

“Being in the studio and working with Rosalía was really one of the best things that has happened in my career,” Colombian producer-songwriter Sky says about collaborating with the Spanish superstar. “Working with her is a trip because she’s a great leader in the studio, she can produce, she can write, she can do it all. It’s incredible to work with her.”

Foreign Teck:

“My transition to Latin wasn’t planned but I live in Miami so it just made sense,” says Foreign Teck, who first worked in the Anglo side of the industry producing for Drake, Post Malone to now collaborating with Ozuna and Anuel AA. “The pandemic happened and the Anglo world was in New York or in L.A., not in Miami, and well I wasn’t traveling. So, I started reaching out to friends here in the Latin side so I just started working with artists here.”