Blessd Releases VR Version of ‘Quien TV’ for Meta Horizon Worlds

Blessd has released a virtual reality version of his 2021 hit “Quien TV,” marking Warner Music Latina’s first full VR video in Meta Horizon Worlds, which Billboard can exclusively reveal.

In the more than three-minute video, the Colombian artist is seen entering the recording studio and begins to chat with his love interest. “Hi love, when can we see each other?” he asks. “Any time. I live in Horizon Worlds,” a character named Laura replies. After asking how he can get to her, a Meta Quest 2 system magically appears at the studio. Blessd wears the gear and is instantly transported to the virtual world, where he begins his journey to find Laura. Toward the end of the clip, a phone call interrupts Blessd and transports him back to his reality at the recording studio.

The video — also marking Meta Horizon Worlds’ first Latin music video since its official debut on Dec. 9, 2021 — was brought together by Warner Music Latina, Blessd, Meta, NSpire Create Labs and Merc. Holdings Inc. A two-dimensional version of the video will be available on Blessd’s Facebook page. “Quien TV” officially premiered Dec. 6, 2021. A remix featuring Ryan Castro was released on Jan. 27, 2022.

The virtual reality video comes on the heels of Blessd taking part in the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, where he joined Colombian hitmaker Ovy on the Drums in the coveted “Making the Hit Live!” panel.

In a span of 30 minutes, the producer and the artist worked together to create a promising reggaeton track, on which Blessd improvised, singing lyrics about heartbreak. While the track — which they broke down as they were making it — was not completed due to the limited time, attendees encouraged the duo to release the song after hearing a teaser that left everyone in the room wanting more.