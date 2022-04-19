Blessd Announces First-Ever Global Tour: See the U.S. Dates

Emerging rapper Blessd announced a global tour that will run through the U.S., Europe and South America for the rest of the year.

The independently produced “Tendencia Global” trek is Blessd’s first-ever global tour following a year of star-studded collaborations with artists such as Maluma, The Black Eyed Peas, Piso 21 and, most recently, Ovy on the Drums and Myke Towers for his new track “Tendencia Global.”

The ambitious tour includes more than 20 stops in the U.S., including key markets such as Chicago, New York, Miami and Atlanta. The 22-year-old will wrap up the tour in September in his native Colombia with back-to-back shows in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali.

“Since I started my career, I had always dreamt of this moment,” Blessd said in a statement. “It’s an incredible achievement to be able to announce my global tour. I have to thank all the people that have always been there with me.”

The tour comes on the heels of Blessd’s whirlwind of a year scoring major collaborations with superstars, releasing his debut album and signing an exclusive worldwide distribution and licensing agreement with Warner Music Latina. The exclusive deal with Warner is an alliance with JM World Music and Cigol Music that included a, “crafty, all-party proposal that will bring the artist’s music globally.”

Real name Stiven Mesa Londoño, the artist went from selling fruit at a local market in Colombia to having a viral hit (“Una”) in 2019. “I would make eight dollars to ten dollars per day at the market,” he previously told Billboard. “With that money, I would record parts of a song. One day, I had enough money to record an intro, the other day, I would record a chorus, and so on.”

Below, the complete list of dates for Blessd’s U.S. tour dates.

May 5 — San Francisco — The Grand Nightclub

May 6 — Los Ángeles — La Boom

May 7 — Phoenix — Stratus Center

May 8 — Denver — Stampede Club

May 12 — Dallas — Club VIVO

May 13 — Houston — Vertigo Club

May 14 — Atlanta — The Coliseum

May 15 — Miami — Oasis Winwood

May 19 — Washington D.C. — Coco Cabana

May 20 — Danbury, Conn. — La Canchita

May 21 — Revere, Mass. — Oceanside Events Center

May 22 — Mashantucket, Conn. — Shrine Nightclub

May 26 — Allentown, Pa. — Maingate Nightclub

May 27 — Columbus — La Boom

May 28 — Chicago — Sueños Festival

May 29 — Charlotte — Dubai Nightclub

June 10 — Newark — Prudential Center

June 12 — Orlando — Vibra Urbana Fest

June 18 — Brooklyn — Barclay Center

June 19 — Las Vegas — Mandalay Bay Resort