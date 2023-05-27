Bizarrap Makes Time’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’ List & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

A Next Generation Leader

TIME magazine unveiled its 2023 “Next Generation Leaders” list this week, spotlighting 10 trendsetters and trailblazers, including Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap. In an article titled “Viral Hitmaker Bizarrap Wants His Music to Speak for Itself,” the 24-year-old producer—known for his fiery “BZRP Music Sessions” with Shakira, Nicky Jam, and Nathy Peluso, to name a few—opened up to about the importance of people getting to know his music. “I make music every day,” he told TIME. “I like thinking about ideas for my videos, making teasers. I’m always thinking about the next step.”

Myke Towers & ESPN Team Up

Gearing up for the upcoming NBA Finals on June 1st, ESPN and Myke Towers have teamed up for some new music. This week, the Puerto Rican rapper dropped a new verse on A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s “MVP” track featuring G-Eazy, which dropped two weeks ago. The new NBA Finals Remix, featuring Towers, forms part of digital and social promotions of ESPN & ABC’s NBA Finals coverage. “Finals almost here….,” expressed the artist in a joint Instagram post with A Boogie. Listen to part of the track below:

Unlocking a “Tusa” Memory

This week, Karol G graced the cover of ELLE magazine, where she also gave some backstory on how “Tusa” was born during the “Song Association” video component. She explained how she DM’ed Nicki Minaj to collaborate and then expressed the virality it gained during the pandemic in 2020. On Twitter, Minaj also shared a throwback memory. “When I heard ‘Tusa’ I fell in love,” she expressed. “I was dancing w/husband nonstop in the backyard. We swore we were doing the merengue. The song made us feel so happy. That’s how I knew it was the one.” Watch Karol’s video and read Minaj’s full tweet below:

EDM Meets Regional Mexican

Who would’ve ever thought that electronic dance music and Regional Mexican would make such a great match? This week, Eslabon Armado surprised fans with a new EDM remix of their Peso Pluma-assisted hit “Ella Baila Sola.” The hyped dance version debuted at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, at the helm of Los Angeles-based DJ Deorro. “I can’t believe this actually happened […] what an unforgettable moment,” expressed the Mexican-American artist on Instagram. Below, watch the moment Eslabon and Deorro performed the new dance remix for the first time:

Shakira Continues Making Waves

Following a very public breakup, which is stapled in her recent hits “Te Felicito,” “Monotonía,” “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” and “Acróstico,” Shakira is assuring fans that she’s doing just fine. In a recent Instagram video, the Colombian artist is seen flaunting one of her many talents as she’s surfing on the beach to the beat of Bob Marley’s “Waiting in Vain.” “If there are no waves, you make them,” the 2023 Billboard Latin Woman of the Year captioned the clip that was filmed in her new hometown, Miami.