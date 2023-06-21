Bizarrap & Rauw Alejandro Team Up For ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56’: Watch

Bizarrap has reeled in his latest collaborator for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56.” Just three weeks after dropping Vol. 55 with Peso Pluma, the Argentine hitmaker teamed up with Rauw Alejandro.

“What a joy it gives me to finally release music together my brother,” Biza expressed on his Instagram stories, tied to a short video announcement where Biza is seen surprising a select group of fans who are listening to the track for the first time in a booth in Madrid, Spain.

“Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56″—filmed in Biza’s blue-hued recording studio—is a catchy techno track where the Puerto Rican artist sings about two people who are single and desire each other. “I’m alone and you’re alone / you want to taste me and I want to eat you all,” he chants in the sensual chorus. At the end of the track, the artists hint that a second collaborative effort is dropping this week. “Rauw Alejandro x Bizarrap, ‘Baby Hello,'” reads the text with the June 23 date.

The new session comes on the heels of Biza and Peso’s heartbreak corrido that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated June 17) and No. 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart that same week.

Earlier this year, Biza earned his first No. 1 hit with the Shakira-assisted “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” a powerful EDM track where the Colombian artist didn’t hold back and is as blunt as ever about her ex, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. The dis track also peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rauw now joins a star-studded roster of artists who have dropped Bzrp Music Sessions including Arcángel, Nicky Jam, Residente, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, and Anuel AA, to name a few.

Watch Rauw Alejandro’s session with Bizarrap above.