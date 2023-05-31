Bizarrap & Peso Pluma Team Up for ‘BZRP Music Sessions #55’: Listen Now

It may be Bizarrap‘s 55th music session, but it’s his first one with Mexican superstar Peso Pluma and, as expected, the collaboration between the two hitmakers is fire.

“BZRP Music Sessions” with Peso Pluma dropped Wednesday (May 31) to much anticipation as to what Peso would rap or sing about in his session with the Argentine producer.

Peso Pluma chose heartbreak for his topic, singing about getting over an ex. He sings over his signature corridos sound powered by requintos and trombones. It’s the first time Bizarrap has recorded Mexican music, but toward the end you hear more of Bizarrap’s urban-house influence.

On Tuesday, Bizarrap took to social media to confirm that his music session guest would be chart-topping artist Peso Pluma. In a two-minute animated video, Biza is featured as a rat in his studio wearing his signature dark glasses and baseball cap.

In the clip, Bizarrap appears to be building a guitar out of a walnut shell. But he’s missing a few things to build a trombone, so he steps out from his studio into a home only to get chased around by a broom. He ends up getting saved by a Mexican rat with cowboy boots and a haircut that belongs to none other than Peso Pluma.

The “Por Las Noches” singer — who currently has 12 songs on the Billboard Global 200 (including two top 10 hits) — joins an elite list of artists who have collaborated with the Argentine producer, including Shakira, Arcángel, Nicky Jam, Nicki Nicole and Residente, to name a few.

His Shakira music session — released in January — became an anthem for women around the world. In it, the Colombian star doesn’t hold back and is as blunt as ever about her ex, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. Their “BZRP Music Sessions #53” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The dis track also broke a handful of Guinness World Records and now holds the title for most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours (14.4 million streams) and most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours (63 million views), to name a few.

