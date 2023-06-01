Here Are the English Lyrics to Bizarrap & Peso Pluma’s ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55’

For his 55th “Bzrp Music Session,” out May 31, Bizarrap reeled in viral newcomer Peso Pluma.
Unlike the previous Biza sessions, which are usually diss tracks backed by hip-hop and EDM fusions, the new collaboration finds both the Argentine producer and Mexican artist in a heartbreak corrido about trying to get over an ex. “I’m still here/ It’s been a few nights since I haven’t slept/ I’m drunk, I’m not going to lie/ I talked to another girl after I lost you,” chants Peso with his signature raspy vocals.
In less than 24 hours, the music video shot in Biza’s coveted blue-tinted studio reached No. 2 on YouTube’s Trending for Music chart.
Below, revisit the video and the lyrics translated to English:
I’m still here
It’s been a few nights since I haven’t slept
I’m drunk, I’m not going to lie
I talked to another girl after I lost you
And there’s no more
Things I want to talk about with you
I’ll forget you with another body
I’ll take you out of my mind
And you’ll see us drinking
Thick chains and the girls from Instagram
A large diamond on my Glock
My watch is Patek Philippe (Wuh)
I know how much it cost me
And now we cruise through L.A.
And I’m going to Sinaloa too
And the champagnes taste good (Good, eh)
Just like that, my friend Biza
All the way to Argentina
Pure Double P
Long live corridos
I’m still here
I’ll continue without sleep
Everything has changed since you left
I promised myself to not repeat
And it’ll already be
Too late for when you want more
You have to accept on your own
That you won’t be in my arms anymore
And you’ll see us drinking
Thick chains and the girls from Instagram
A large diamond on my Glock
My watch is Patek Philippe (Wuh)
I know how much it cost me
And now we cruise through LA
And I’m going to Sinaloa too
And the champagnes taste good (Good, eh)