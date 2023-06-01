Here Are the English Lyrics to Bizarrap & Peso Pluma’s ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55’

For his 55th “Bzrp Music Session,” out May 31, Bizarrap reeled in viral newcomer Peso Pluma.

Unlike the previous Biza sessions, which are usually diss tracks backed by hip-hop and EDM fusions, the new collaboration finds both the Argentine producer and Mexican artist in a heartbreak corrido about trying to get over an ex. “I’m still here/ It’s been a few nights since I haven’t slept/ I’m drunk, I’m not going to lie/ I talked to another girl after I lost you,” chants Peso with his signature raspy vocals.

In less than 24 hours, the music video shot in Biza’s coveted blue-tinted studio reached No. 2 on YouTube’s Trending for Music chart.

Below, revisit the video and the lyrics translated to English:

I’m still here

It’s been a few nights since I haven’t slept

I’m drunk, I’m not going to lie

I talked to another girl after I lost you

And there’s no more

Things I want to talk about with you

I’ll forget you with another body

I’ll take you out of my mind

And you’ll see us drinking

Thick chains and the girls from Instagram

A large diamond on my Glock

My watch is Patek Philippe (Wuh)

I know how much it cost me

And now we cruise through L.A.

And I’m going to Sinaloa too

And the champagnes taste good (Good, eh)

Just like that, my friend Biza

All the way to Argentina

Pure Double P

Long live corridos

I’m still here

I’ll continue without sleep

Everything has changed since you left

I promised myself to not repeat

And it’ll already be

Too late for when you want more

You have to accept on your own

That you won’t be in my arms anymore

And you’ll see us drinking

Thick chains and the girls from Instagram

A large diamond on my Glock

My watch is Patek Philippe (Wuh)

I know how much it cost me

And now we cruise through LA

And I’m going to Sinaloa too

And the champagnes taste good (Good, eh)