What’s Your Favorite Bizarrap Music Session (So Far)? Vote!

From his team up with Shakira or Peso Pluma, make your vote count.

Bizarrap, Shakira
Bizarrap & Shakira Pedro Colmeiro
Español

Bizarrap‘s Music Sessions have now become a cultural phenomenon thanks to his collaborations with Latin music heavy-hitters such as Shakira, Arcángel, Nicky Jam and, his latest, Peso Pluma.

His “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with Shakira — released in January — peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The diss track broke a handful of Guinness World Records. It now makes them title holders for the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,324), most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours (63,000,000), fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube (in two days and approximately 22 hours) and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week (80,646,962).

Another favorite music session is the Argentine producer’s team up with Spanish artist Quevedo. It’s one of Bizarrap’s most watched sessions on YouTube, and it’s the one that catapulted both artists to global success. Their “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” scored both their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Currently, it has more than 520 million views on YouTube.

Other most-viewed sessions include his “BZRP Music Sessions #36” with Nathy Peluso — which  instantly became a viral social media sensation in 2020 thanks to Peluso’s catchy verse (“I’m a, I am a, I’m a nasty girl, fantastic/ Este culo es natural“) — and “BZRP Music Sessions #13” with Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole, who teamed up with Bizarrap early on for one of his first-ever sessions.

Below, vote for your favorite Bizarrap Music Session (so far). If you don’t see your favorite in the poll, feel free to add it in the “Other” section.

