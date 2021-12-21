Bizarrap Reveals His Dream Collaborators for ‘BZRP Music Sessions’

Bizarrap has almost become a myth with his low-profile demeanor. Wearing large, polarized sunglasses and a baseball hat, the Argentine producer prefers to be the behind-the-scenes guy as he lets his collaborators shine in his viral “BZRP Music Sessions” that have featured back-to-back hitmakers ranging from Anuel AA to Nicky Jam and Nicki Nicole.

The 23-year-old artist-producer born Gonzalo Conde, who started his career as a freestyle artist in his native Argentina, scored four Latin Grammys nods this year, including best new artist and producer of the year. He didn’t win, but he is victorious elsewhere. Biza has now racked now up billions of streams with his rap and freestyle sessions uploaded to YouTube.

His first session ever was back in 2018 with local rapper Kodigo simply because “I was a big fan of his and I wanted others to discover him too,” he tells Billboard. To date, he’s recorded 47 sessions. “Every producer gives you something different. An artist would be interested in working with me because of my style. But it’s also challenging for them because I only give artists one shot at recording a session. If the recording doesn’t come out as I envisioned, that session will not see the light of day.”

The concept of a music session includes a raw music video that captures Bizarrap and the artist in the studio. “People want to see their favorite artist in that space. But more than anything, I wanted to spotlight new artists so they get visibility and people discover them via the music videos.”

While Bizarrap has already shared that he wants to work with corridos tumbados artist Natanael Cano, he revealed three additional artists who are on his bucket list to collaborate with — and it includes Drake.

Below, Bizarrap tells Billboard about which rappers he dreams of doing recording a session with, and which session took the longest.