5 Takeaways From Bizarrap’s Q&A at 2022 Latin Music Week 

Bizarrap formed part of The Sony Music Publishing Icon Q&A at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week on Wednesday (Sept. 28), where he sat down for his first-ever public interview to discuss how his biggest hits were born.

Explore Explore Bizarrap See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“My father is an accountant and my mother is a professor. Meanwhile, I was in my room creating beats,” the Argentine hitmaker said. “I began at a young age — when I was 14 years old. I never believed that I could make a living out of music.”

From his bedroom to the studio, Bizarrap has become a global chart-topping DJ producer partially thanks to his “BZRP Music Sessions.” His latest club-ready, Quevedo-assisted session, for example, hit No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., with 88.3 million streams Additionally, the track is only the second fully Spanish-language song to top the Global 200 in the chart’s two-year history, following Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” in 2020.

Below are memorable quotes from The Sony Music Publishing Icon Q&A at Billboard Latin Music Week.

On Working With Nathy Peluso: “I originally made that beat for Cazzu, but saved it. When Nathy began asking me for beats, I remember about this one and offered it to her. Her music session is the one that really made me feel more comfortable with my art.”

On Working With Quevedo: “His song is very commercial, unlike Nathy’s. I didn’t expect her song to go viral because it’s rap, more than anything. I wanted a song for the clubs. That’s why you hear trap and electronic.”

On Collaborating With Artists: “I’m working with artists who I like and try to collaborate with artists at an adequate time. Generally, I DM artists on Instagram asking if they’d like to collaborate. That’s what I did with Quevedo.”

On Working With Nicky Jam: “That was a big accomplishment for me. I got excited because he has an iconic voice, and listening to him rap on one of my beats was epic. I had to demonstrate Nicky the singer and Nicky the rapper, and that’s what we did with the song.”

On Creative Freedom: “The artists try to give it their 100 percent in my sessions. They can express themselves however they want and take the time they need. I only focus on the beat, and don’t like to censor an artist. I want them to feel comfortable and take charge of their emotions.”

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week includes workshops and panels featuring artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Firme, and many more.

The event also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases, and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Justin Quiles, Mariah Angeliq, and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.