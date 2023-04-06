Billboard & Telemundo Announce Inaugural Mujeres En La Música Event Honoring Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Natti Natasha & More

The first-ever Latin Women in Music, or Mujeres Latinas En La Música in Spanish, will honor Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Natti Natasha, Evaluna, Goyo and Emilia Mernes, Billboard and Telemundo announced Thursday (April 6).

The inaugural event will take place May 6 at the Watsco Center in Miami and is set to be co-hosted by reggaeton queen Ivy Queen — who received this year’s Icon Award at Billboard‘s 2023 Women in Music — and television personality Jacqueline Bracamontes. The two-hour music special, which will air May 7 on Telemundo, will celebrate Latin women artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry.

“Our Latin Women In Music gala is a bold and inspiring event. Our honorees come from vastly diverse places, generations, styles, genres and philosophies, but all have excellence, commitment and unique and uncompromising artistry and points of view,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español. “In this landmark year for Latin music, we are so proud to launch our newest tentpole, where we will celebrate outstanding, powerful, leading women yearly.”

Ana Gabriel will receive the Leyenda Viviente (Living Legend) Award. With more than two-dozen albums, the Mexican singer-songwriter has serenaded fans for nearly five decades with cross-genre chart toppers, including 20 top 10 hits and 6 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. The awards for the other honorees will be announced soon.

“We are proud to recognize this group of powerful artists who have redefined the role of Latin women across genres and around the world,” added Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy for Telemundo. “Music is more than a beat for the Latino community, it is a reflection of our identity. With this event, we aim to continue offering our audience the opportunity to celebrate our culture and come together through the music that unites us all.”

The show — which according to both companies will “embody Latin culture featuring powerhouse performances, impactful historic moments, and can’t-miss surprises” — will also be on the Telemundo app and available to stream on Peacock.

The inaugural Latin Women in Music event was announced earlier this year as an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise. It aims to celebrate the women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible, noteworthy actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women, effecting positive change to the industry as a whole.

Additional information about Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música, including the first-ever Latin Woman of the Year honoree, musical performances, presenters and more, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to attend Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música live at the Watsco Center can be purchased here: BillboardMujeresEnLaMusica.com.